Kid Rock Compares Justin Bieber To One-Hit Wonder Vanilla Ice, Says He's Set For Downfall

Kid Rock gave an icy review of teenie bopper and future astronaut Justin Bieber during a radio interview Wednesday with Howard Stern.



“Tell me if this is wrong,” Rock said to Stern, “Justin Bieber is 100% like watching Vanilla Ice all over again.”

Stern quickly pointed out that Vanilla Ice is a one-hit wonder, explaining that his Grammy-nominated “Ice Ice Baby” became the first hip-hop track to top the Billboard charts, before Ice fizzled into irrelevancy.

A trucker-hat-wearing Rock replied, “Well as soon as Bieber has a hit, he’ll be like Vanilla Ice then.”

Rock, who made similarly disdainful remarks about rising stars on “American Idol” on Stern’s show last fall, slammed the Biebs for not caring more.

“The kid’s young, he’s got some money, he’s got the world in his hands, it’s just kind of sad to see him go down this trajectory,” Rock continued. “It’s going to be a very long ride down. We all know the story. I kind of feel for the kid, to be honest with you.”

Watch the bashing below.

