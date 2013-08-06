Kid Rock Captures Home Burglar After Posting Pics And Reward To His Website

Kid Rock took matters into his own hands this weekend after a burglar attempted — and failed — to break into his Detroit mansion.

In a post on his official site titled “Don’t mess with a Motherf—– Like Me,” the singer posted images of the crutches-carrying suspect and offered a $US5,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

In case publishing photos wasn’t enough to ward off future intruders, the singer made sure to note:

“I am an avid hunter and marksman and I will not hesitate to shoot anyone who has myself or family in fear for our lives. I take the invasion of my personal space very seriously regardless of who you are and YES, I do profile people.”

But his tactics worked.

Shortly after Kid Rock posted a reward for any information on the man and his “creeper van,” law enforcement officials say two tips were made to the Oakland County Sheriff’s dispatch center leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Success!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.