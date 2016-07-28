A kid roasted her uncle in a brutally honest poem about being bald

A man and his niece send each other cute cards in the mail. Sounds adorable, right? Well, not when that niece is determined to point out her uncle’s baldness with a mean poem.

Redditor and devoted uncle TheToolMan posted a photo of a card he recently received from his niece, Mashable reports. The caption reads: “My young niece and I send each other funny cards in the mail sometimes. Her latest one really cut me deep.”

The poem enclosed in the card doesn’t rhyme, but it definitely hurts:

Roses are red Violets are blue You are still bald And you can not change that at all!!!!!

It’s the three big smiley faces at the bottom that seem especially cruel. At least there’s a bunch of heart stickers on the opposite page?

Here’s the original post:

