GoPro Video Perfectly Captures The Excitement Of A 6-Year-Old Making The Most Of His Evolve Electric Skateboard

This amazing video was captured by Max’s dad as he timed Max riding his electric Evolve skateboard around a parking lot. He hadn’t noticed Max giving himself a pep talk until after he reviewed the GoPro footage.
