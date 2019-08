John Castello, a high school senior in Pennsylvania, was offered 6 different football scholarships. But after seeing “Concussion,” a movie that exposed a deadly brain disease found in football players, he decided to quit the sport.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.