Kid President Kisses Beyoncé After Most Adorable Interview Ever

In “the most important interview” he’s ever done, Kid President — aka the adorable 9-year-old Robby — sat down with Beyoncé to talk about World Humanitarian Day during one of her recent concert stops.

The pint-sized president says he was “so excited I could die” leading up to the big moment.

After Beyoncé tells Kid President “The world needs more strong, empowered men and women,” she asked for a smooch and a fist pump from the incredible kid.

And his dance moves aren’t bad, either.

“Are we BFFs?” Kid Prez asks the superstar after the interview. Judge for yourselves below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

