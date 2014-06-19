Here's How They Made That Incredible Vine Of A Kid Jumping Into A Swimming Pool

Everyone has been passing around this incredible Vine today from a guy named Christian Leonard.

It’s pretty amazing, considering Vine limits the creator to 6 seconds. And if you take advantage of its automatic loop, you could stare at this one for a very long time. It’s that good.

We wanted to figure out how a Vine like this is able to work, so Tony Manfred, Business Insider’s sports reporter and viral content truther, helped break it down.

First, Leonard recorded the kid running and jumping off the diving board.

Leonard reached out to “grab him” and stopped recording when the kid went behind his hand. This could have taken forever to time just right.

After the kid jumps in and makes a splash, he swims away and gets out of the pool. Leonard keeps his hand still, then hits “record” again, and clenches his fist.

Then he pulls his hand back in, as if he caught the kid.

See?

Then the kid positions himself just so, and when Leonard hits record, Leonard’s hand unclenches as the kid is mid-dive into the pool.

It happens fast.

“If you take another look at the Vine,” Manfred explains, “you can see that the tree shadow line has moved slightly between the second and third cuts.”

Huge gaffe.

Watch again:





