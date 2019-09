Last week at the Pistons-Knicks game, a little kid and an usher got into a dance-off on the dance cam in the Pistons’ arena.

The usher has some serious moves, but the kid can keep up. The first moves start at the :26 second mark. Who do you think won?

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.