10 Business Hotels That Even Your Kids Will Like

Photo: Oyster.com
Taking the family on a business trip can be nothing short of a pain.Thankfully, some hotels are making the combination of work and family as pleasant as possible.
Our friends at Oyster.com helped us round up the best kid-friendly business hotels in the U.S.
Rooms starting at $140
The hotel is only a short walk to the boardwalk, casinos and outlet stores. And as an added bonus, it has a unique collection of Miss America Pageant memorabilia.
Rooms starting at $140
Situated near the Magnificent Mile, the hotel offers excellent views of the river. Hotel grounds also include a free business centre, with free Wi-Fi, and an on-site Italian restaurant.
Rooms starting at $180
The hotel, which sits only blocks from the National Zoo, includes an outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi for Omni Select Guests.
Robert's Restaurant also sits on hotel grounds.
Rooms starting at $250
When travelling with the family, it's good to get a big room, which makes the Venetian the perfect choice. Rooms start at 650 square feet, making them the biggest in Vegas.
The hotel also boasts gondola rides, 'living statues,' and a ton of shops.
Rooms starting at $260
The luxury hotel sits right next to a golf course and includes two pools, a fitness centre, kids club, and six restaurants and bars.
Rooms starting at $340
The hotel boasts one of South Beach's best free-form pools, as well as beach access. Guests can enjoy free ice pops and smoothies at the pool.
And, when it's time to get some work done, the hotel offers supervised kids' activities.
Rooms starting at $350
With its Time Square location, gym, and on-site spa, the hotel will offer plenty of distractions for the kids while the parents work. Westin New York also offers larger-than-most hotel rooms and an on-site steakhouse.
Rooms starting at $440
Not only does the Rosewood Sandhill have a kid-friendly outdoor pool, it has a top-of-the-line fitness centre and allows pets.
Rooms also include HD TVs and 'rain' shower heads.
Rooms starting at $500
As if its proximity to Rodeo Drive wasn't enough, the hotel also offers a spa, pool, fitness centre, and Wolfgang Puck's CUT steakhouse.
Rooms starting at $860
A stay at the Phoenician brings you a sporting complex that includes golf and tennis, nine pools, 10 restaurants and lounges, and a retail arcade complete with designer shops and boutiques.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.