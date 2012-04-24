10 Business Hotels That Even Your Kids Will Like

venetian hotel exterior

Taking the family on a business trip can be nothing short of a pain.Thankfully, some hotels are making the combination of work and family as pleasant as possible.

Our friends at Oyster.com helped us round up the best kid-friendly business hotels in the U.S.

Sheraton Atlantic City Convention centre Hotel, Atlantic City

2 Convention Blvd.

Rooms starting at $140

The hotel is only a short walk to the boardwalk, casinos and outlet stores. And as an added bonus, it has a unique collection of Miss America Pageant memorabilia.

River Hotel, Chicago

75 East Wacker Dr.

Rooms starting at $140

Situated near the Magnificent Mile, the hotel offers excellent views of the river. Hotel grounds also include a free business centre, with free Wi-Fi, and an on-site Italian restaurant.

Omni Shoreham Hotel, Washington D.C.

2500 Calvert Street NW

Rooms starting at $180

The hotel, which sits only blocks from the National Zoo, includes an outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi for Omni Select Guests.

Robert's Restaurant also sits on hotel grounds.

Venetian Resort Hotel Casino; Las Vegas

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Rooms starting at $250

When travelling with the family, it's good to get a big room, which makes the Venetian the perfect choice. Rooms start at 650 square feet, making them the biggest in Vegas.

The hotel also boasts gondola rides, 'living statues,' and a ton of shops.

Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Orlando

14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln.

Rooms starting at $260

The luxury hotel sits right next to a golf course and includes two pools, a fitness centre, kids club, and six restaurants and bars.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach

1601 Collins Ave.

Rooms starting at $340

The hotel boasts one of South Beach's best free-form pools, as well as beach access. Guests can enjoy free ice pops and smoothies at the pool.

And, when it's time to get some work done, the hotel offers supervised kids' activities.

Westin New York at Times Square

270 West 43rd St.

Rooms starting at $350

With its Time Square location, gym, and on-site spa, the hotel will offer plenty of distractions for the kids while the parents work. Westin New York also offers larger-than-most hotel rooms and an on-site steakhouse.

Rosewood Sand Hill, Menlo Park

2825 Sand Hill Rd.

Rooms starting at $440

Not only does the Rosewood Sandhill have a kid-friendly outdoor pool, it has a top-of-the-line fitness centre and allows pets.

Rooms also include HD TVs and 'rain' shower heads.

Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles

9500 Wilshire Blvd

Rooms starting at $500

As if its proximity to Rodeo Drive wasn't enough, the hotel also offers a spa, pool, fitness centre, and Wolfgang Puck's CUT steakhouse.

Phoenician Residences, Scottsdale

6000 E. Camelback Rd.

Rooms starting at $860

A stay at the Phoenician brings you a sporting complex that includes golf and tennis, nine pools, 10 restaurants and lounges, and a retail arcade complete with designer shops and boutiques.

