A kid dressed as Donald Trump became the star of a Pennsylvania Trump rally

“Saturday Night Live”‘s Alec Baldwin might have some competition impersonating Donald Trump.

The GOP nominee was joined onstage at rally in Pennsylvania by a little boy who was dressed like the businessman with a suit, a trademark red power tie and even the same hairdo.

“He’s supposed to look like Donald Trump, but he’s actually much too good looking. You are really handsome,” Trump told the kid, who seemed to be too busy taking in his surroundings.

At one point, Trump, who is still reeling from dismal poll numbers and weeks of turmoil within the Republican Party, asked the kid if he wanted to go back to his parents or stay with him on stage.

“Trump,” the kid replied, leaning toward the microphone. And the crowd goes wild.

Watch the video of Trump’s toddler impersonator below:

Trump invites toddler impersonator on stage at Pa. rally: "He’s supposed to look like Donald Trump, but he's actually much too good looking" pic.twitter.com/XohYwES18Q — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2016

