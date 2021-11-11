Kid Cudi wore a white lace wedding dress with a statement veil covering his neon pink hair to the CFDA Awards

Cudi’s designer Eli Russell Linnetz was behind ASAP Rocky’s colorful quilt look at the 2021 Met Gala. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kid Cudi wore a lacy white wedding dress to the CFDA Awards in New York City on Wednesday.

The rapper paired it with a statement veil and accessorized with a Black Jesus necklace.

He arrived with designer Eli Russell Linetz, who said he texted Cudi to ask, “Will you be my bride?”

Kid Cudi attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City in a wedding dress on Wednesday.

The rapper’s white lace bridal look was created by ERL designer Eli Russell Linnetz, who shared photos of Cudi before the event on Instagram and accompanied him on the red carpet wearing a classic tuxedo.

Linnetz, who was nominated for CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year, made headlines in September as the mastermind behind ASAP Rocky’s colorful thrifted quilt look at the 2021 Met Gala.

Speaking to People, Linnetz said he texted Cudi unexpectedly to invite him along to the awards ceremony, sharing a sneak peek of what he’d be wearing.

Cudi accessorized the wedding dress with a Black Jesus necklace. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“I just out of the blue sent him a text of a wedding dress,” the 30-year-old California-based designer told People. “I was like, ‘Will you be my bride?'”

Cudi’s custom bridal gown was comprised of a full-body lace catsuit, gloves, a cream-colored blazer, and a veil sitting on top of his neon pink hair. Silver emblazoned cream sneakers completed the look, and his accessories included a set of rings as well as a Black Jesus necklace, Vogue reports.

Cudi said he had no doubts when it came to working with Linnetz.

“I trust this man so I was down to take it wherever his mind went,” he told People.

Kid Cudi wore a floral dress while performing ‘Sad People’ on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Saturday Night Live/NBC

The rapper is no stranger to a statement dress. During a musical appearance on “SNL” in April, he wore an Off White floral gown designed by Virgil Abloh. Guest-starring on HBO’s “The Shop: Interrupted” in June, the rapper explained he wore the dress as a tribute to the late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain and addressed backlash he faced for doing so, Complex reported.

“I knew it would piss some people off, but I love that,” he said.

“If this is what I’m supposed to do, then so be it. I want to be a disruptor,” Cudi added. “And it’s cool, because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do.”

Representatives for Kid Cudi and Eli Russell Linnetz did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.