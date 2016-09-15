Kid Cudi blasts Kanye West and Drake for having '30 people write songs for them'

Getty Images Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

Rapper Kid Cudi went on a heated Twitter tirade about the state of songwriting in the rap industry on Wednesday, and he even went so far as to call out Drake and Kanye West, the latter being his former G.O.O.D. Music label boss.

“I need yall to know I got so many haters within the industry,” Cudi’s rant began, “and these clowns know Im bout to crush their entire existance.”

The rapper proceeded to lambast his peers who enlist “30 people [to] write songs for them” — seemingly mocking the collaborative songwriting method that West has openly used on his albums since 2008’s “808s and Heartbreak.”

Cudi then went for the jugular and directly name-dropped West and Drake, who was embroiled in a “ghostwriting” controversy after the release of his 2015 mixtape, “If You’re Reading This You’re Too Late.”

Everyone thinks they’re soooo great. Talkin top 5 and be having 30 people write songs for them

— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) September 14, 2016

My tweets apply to who they apply. Ye, Drake, whoever. These niggas dont give a fuck about me. And they aint fuckin with me.

— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) September 14, 2016

Im the one they worry about cause they know I dont give a fuck about the corny shit they do

— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) September 14, 2016

Cudi left West’s G.O.O.D. Music label in 2013, citing a need to separate from West “just from a business standpoint.”

Earlier this month, the rapper announced that he will be releasing a double-disc, 18-track album in September. He has yet to announce a title for the project, which will be his sixth studio album and the first since 2015’s critically panned “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven.”

Watch the video for “Welcome to Heartbreak” — a song that Cudi penned along with several other writers for West’s “808s and Heartbreak” album — below:

