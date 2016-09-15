Kid Cudi blasts Kanye West and Drake for having '30 people write songs for them'

Rapper Kid Cudi went on a heated Twitter tirade about the state of songwriting in the rap industry on Wednesday, and he even went so far as to call out Drake and Kanye West, the latter being his former G.O.O.D. Music label boss. 

“I need yall to know I got so many haters within the industry,” Cudi’s rant began, “and these clowns know Im bout to crush their entire existance.”

The rapper proceeded to lambast his peers who enlist “30 people [to] write songs for them” — seemingly mocking the collaborative songwriting method that West has openly used on his albums since 2008’s “808s and Heartbreak.” 

Cudi then went for the jugular and directly name-dropped West and Drake, who was embroiled in a “ghostwriting” controversy after the release of his 2015 mixtape, “If You’re Reading This You’re Too Late.”

Cudi left West’s G.O.O.D. Music label in 2013, citing a need to separate from West “just from a business standpoint.”

Earlier this month, the rapper announced that he will be releasing a double-disc, 18-track album in September. He has yet to announce a title for the project, which will be his sixth studio album and the first since 2015’s critically panned “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven.”

Watch the video for “Welcome to Heartbreak” —  a song that Cudi penned along with several other writers for West’s “808s and Heartbreak” album — below:

