A 13-year-old kid explains why Tesla is the best car

Max Resenblatt is a self-described “Tesla fanboy” from the United Kingdom. He’s also only 13 years old, but this young car enthusiast certainly knows his stuff. He recently produced a video review of Model S which provides an in-depth-look at the vehicle and all the reasons he thinks you need to own one.

Video courtesy of Max Rosenblatt

