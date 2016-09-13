A 13-year-old kid explains why Tesla is the best car

Max Resenblatt is a self-described “Tesla fanboy” from the United Kingdom. He’s also only 13 years old, but this young car enthusiast certainly knows his stuff. He recently produced a video review of Model S which provides an in-depth-look at the vehicle and all the reasons he thinks you need to own one.
Video courtesy of Max Rosenblatt
Follow TI: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.