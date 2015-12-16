A 16-year-old built a Chicken McNugget vending machine entirely from Legos

An American teen has created a fully functioning Chicken McNugget vending machine made entirely of Legos.

The YouTuber, who showcases his work on his Youtube channel, Astonishing Studios, has become a sensation. In just one week, his Chicken McNugget video has garnered over 240,000 views.

“Over the summer, I realised more people watch videos that feature brands that they love. Finding myself in a good position, I decided to make machines that dispense foods related to McDonald’s, M&M’s, Tic Tacs, etc.,” he told INSIDER.

The McNugget dispenser took four days to make using a programmable robot kit called Lego Mindstorms. The machine is a technological masterpiece. It accepts coins, rejects wrong coins, and even stores money. A light sensor detects when a coin is inserted, which triggers a motor that releases both nuggets and sauce.

At just sixteen, he’s bringing fast food into the future.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

