A Little Kid Steals A Baseball From A Very Excited Woman

Last night at the KC Royals game, a woman in the stands was very excited as she saw a ball coming toward her, but little did she know a little boy was scheming secretly to make the grab.



As you can see, the woman is very excited and making it obvious that she wants that ball. But the little kid in the corner knows how to play it slyly:

MLB.comNow it’s time, and he quietly makes his move, but the woman still thinks it’s all hers:

MLB.comBut he kept his eye on the prize and scooped up what was his:

MLB.comAnd left as quietly as he swooped in:

MLB.comHere’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.