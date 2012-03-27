This Video Of A Little Kid Asleep While Skiing Will Make Your Monday Infinitely Better

From the depths of the internet comes this video of a small child asleep on his feet after a long day of skiing.
He wobbles like a punch-drunk boxer before toppling over in a sleepy heap.
Watch this once, then go back to work. It’s fantastic (via With Leather).
UPDATE: It appears that some villains pulled the original video from YouTube. We found a new one, but please e-mail us immediately at [email protected] if they take it down again. This is important.
