Kickstarter Tries To Makes Itself More Social, Ends Up Annoying Users

A bunch of people are complaining on Twitter that Kickstarter’s new “follow” feature is spamming their email inboxes with notifications.



Kickstarter just added a “follow” feature which will let others see what you’re investing in on the site.

Unfortunately, it also looks like you’ll get a single new email for every new follower you get.

For smaller users, that’s probably not a big deal. But big names will probably see their inboxes flooded.

Nick Denton. Gawker Media mogul, was particularly peeved on Twitter and posted an image of his inbox filled with spam, which we have included below.

We’ve reached out for comment from Kickstarter, but haven’t heard back yet.

Photo: Twitter / @nicknotned

