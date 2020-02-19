Kickstarter employees have unionized, becoming the first tech company to do so as workers organise across the industry

Hollis Johnson

Kickstarter employees have unionized, making them the first full-time employees at a tech company to do so as more across the industry look to organise.

Workers voted 46-37 in favour of unionizing after a heated back and forth with management that included the firing of two workers leading the organising efforts.

“We support and respect this decision, and we are proud of the fair and democratic process that got us here,” Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan said in an emailed statement.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kickstarter employees have officially unionized after a vote was tallied Tuesday, marking the first full-time workers at a tech company to do so as more across the industry look to organise.

The historic 46-37 vote in favour of unionizing comes after a contentious process, which involved the firing of two Kickstarter employees who were leading the efforts. The employees then filed a complaint with the National Labour Relations Board, which has yet to resolve, according to Vice.

“We support and respect this decision, and we are proud of the fair and democratic process that got us here. We’ve worked hard over the last decade to build a different kind of company, one that measures its success by how well it achieves its mission: helping to bring creative projects to life,” Kickstarter CEO Aziz Hasan said in an emailed statement.

#KickstarterUnited has now been certified by the NLRB:

????????We Are A Union!!!???????? pic.twitter.com/l6W91lILKU — Kickstarter United (@ksr_united) February 18, 2020

Kickstarter employees announced their union drive publicly last March, under the name Kickstarter United, on the same day that co-founder Perry Chen resigned as CEO. Chen had a history of turmoil at the company. He left the company in 2013, but reassumed the CEO title in 2017. A year after his return, 50 of Kickstarter’s 120 employees had left and employees told BuzzFeed News that Chen’s management style was the reason for it.

Kickstarter had been dealing with tensions that employees said arose from Chen’s heavy-handed management style as well as internal disagreement over a decision to remove a project from the site after right-wing news site Breitbart claimed the project violated the Kickstarter terms of service, according to Slate.

Last September, Kickstarter fired Clarissa Redwine and Taylor Moore, two longtime employees who had been leading the union drive. CEO Aziz Hasan wrote in a blog post that neither were fired for their organising efforts, but also said that “the union framework is inherently adversarial.” That ultimately led Redwine to file her complaint with the NLRB. Employees have also accused the company of taking various steps to thwart their efforts to unionize.

“So many people worked incredibly hard to earn Kickstarter’s employees a seat at the table, and now they have one. Kickstarter is now a place for collective action through and through,” Redwine said on Twitter after the vote was announced Tuesday, adding that “the vote was close. Management did a great job busting.”

While Kickstarter United is the first union of full-time white collar employees at a major tech company, workers across the industry have been ramping up organising efforts over the past several years. Over 2,000 cafeteria workers at Google’s Bay Area offices voted to join a union last December, and Google contract workers in Pittsburgh voted to unionize last August. Chicago employees of the food delivery service Instacart also unionized earlier this month, according to Motherboard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.