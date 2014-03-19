This Map Shows The 323 Restaurants That Have Been Successfully Funded By Kickstarter

The first restaurant to be funded successfully by a Kickstarter campaign was Homeroom, an Oakland, Calif.-based macaroni-and-cheese shop, in 2010.

Since then, more than 300 eateries have been launched with the help with the crowd-funding site.

“I really think of them as being the perfect project because they are, obviously, so community based, largely by physical location, but not always,” Kickstarter CEO Yancey Strickler said to Eater. “They’re great ways for communities to get together and to really have a closer relationship with a place that can be a pretty central hub to that neighbourhood or town.”

Kickstarter created this map of all of the restaurants, doughnut shops, pizzerias, and assorted eateries that have been funded through their site. You can find an interactive version of the map on their blog.

