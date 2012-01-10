Kickstarter Raised Nearly $100 Million For Random Projects In 2011

Photo: Kickstarter

Kickstarter, a crowd-sourced funding startup, raised nearly $100 million across all its projects in 2011 — up from about $28 million in 2010.Almost half of the company’s 27,086 projects successfully got off the ground, up slightly from 43% in 2010.



Here are the stats:

Launched Projects: 27,086, up from 11,130 in 2010

Successful Projects: 11,836, up from 3,910 in 2010

Dollars Pledged: $99,344,382, up from $27,638,318 in 2010

Total Visitors: 30,590,342, up from 8,294,183 in 2010

Project Success Rate: 46%, up from 43% in 2010

The most-funded project types this year were films and videos — which raised more than $30 million across all projects.

