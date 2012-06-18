This Guy Is Trying To Raise $21 Million On Kickstarter To Record An Album On The Moon

Jim McKenzie of Asheville, North Carolina wants to go to the moon to record an album and he’s seeking $21 million through Kickstarter to make it happen.



(A tip of the hat to Boing Boing, where we first found this project.)

If successful, backers of the project can get an autographed copy of the album, a space helmet, or even an acre of the moon.

Check out the fantastically quirky pitch video below:



