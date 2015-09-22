Some genius finally figured out a way to get a dog to sit still for selfies

Pooch Selfie/Kickstarter Pooch Selfie provides lots of demos in their Kickstarter video

Taking selfies may be second nature to humans, but posing for a picture is an difficult task for a pooch. One Kickstarter campaign wants to make taking selfies with your dog easier.

It’s called the “Pooch Selfie.”

The idea is simple: attach a tennis ball to the top of your phone, and voila! Your furry friend won’t be able to keep his eyes off the toy, awarding you ample time to snap a picture.

Of course, the product presumes that your dog both loves tennis balls AND sitting still — something no cell phone attachment can guarantee.

CNET reported on the Kickstarter page on Monday morning, noting the gadget is designed with both Apple and Android devices in mind. The clip-on attachment fits on top of the phone without blocking either camera lenses.

The removable tennis ball design contains dual incentives. “Simply remove the Pooch Selfie ball for a few squeaks and regain your dog’s focus and then place back into the attachment for some awesome pics,” the site boasts.

Dog selfies have been making the rounds online for a while. This video of an enthusiastic dog-selfie went viral last month.



PLEASE WATCH THIS VIDEO OF MY DOGJukin Media Verified (Original)* For licensing / permission to use: Contact – licensing(at)jukinmediadotcom

Posted by Austin Morreale on Thursday, August 6, 2015

For those who haven’t yet trained their dog to sit for a photo, Pooch Selfie may be the perfect solution.

Watch the full Kickstarter video here:

