Kickstarter Is On Track To Generate ~$300 Million In Funding This Year

Last week, Pebble became the most funded Kickstarter project of all time, raising more than $5.5 million in a matter of days.



While Pebble’s monster haul is an exception at Kickstarter, it could quickly become a standard.

VentureBeat’s Ben Popper charted every successfully funded Kickstarter project so far in 2012.

“Based on that data, Kickstarter is on pace to raise around $300 million this year, triple what it did in 2011,” he writes

Kickstarter takes 5% of every successfully funded project’s total raise. So Kickstarter should generate about $15 million in net revenue this year.

Not bad for a four year old startup.

