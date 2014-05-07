Kickstarter's Funky New Brooklyn Headquarters Is Filled With The Company's Hit Projects [PHOTOS]

Kickstarter threw a block party at its Brooklyn headquarters this weekend, featuring booths and games from a host of successfully funded projects.

They also gave tours of the company’s brand-new offices, located in what used to be the Eberhard Faber Pencil Factory in Greenpoint. For a team that used to work in a Lower East Side tenement building where they had to do their dishes in a bath tub, this historic building is a huge upgrade.

The renovated space includes plenty of reclaimed wood and industrial details. Many of the construction materials are sustainable, including the building’s insulation, which also happens to be edible.

The 80-person team moved to Brooklyn in January, but this weekend was the first time they opened their offices to the public.

