Kickstarter's Funky New Brooklyn Headquarters Is Filled With The Company's Hit Projects [PHOTOS]

Kickstarter threw a block party at its Brooklyn headquarters this weekend, featuring booths and games from a host of successfully funded projects.
They also gave tours of the company’s brand-new offices, located in what used to be the Eberhard Faber Pencil Factory in Greenpoint. For a team that used to work in a Lower East Side tenement building where they had to do their dishes in a bath tub, this historic building is a huge upgrade.
The renovated space includes plenty of reclaimed wood and industrial details. Many of the construction materials are sustainable, including the building’s insulation, which also happens to be edible.
The 80-person team moved to Brooklyn in January, but this weekend was the first time they opened their offices to the public.
The new offices are located on Kent Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. We visited during their block party this weekend.
'Future Phenomena,' a massive fabric mural by Brooklyn artist Amanda Browder, hung over the building's facade during the party. The piece was sponsored by NBArts, the Brooklyn Arts Council, and Kickstarter funds.
The 8,500 square-foot garden includes vegetables, herbs, and other plants, all from the New York area.
But this is no ordinary plant. The MIDI Sprout, a Kickstarter project that raised $US33,370 from 450 backers, has the ability to measure electrical currents on plants and convert it into notes that can be read by synthesizers and computers. It made a loud, pulsing noise that we could hear as we walked around the garden.
It's pretty green up here, but you can still see some industrial elements left over from the neighbourhood's past.
These puzzle-like dinosaur sculptures came from 32 Square, a Brooklyn-based design shop that raised more than $US9,000 on Kickstarter.
Notice the Cards Against Humanity box, which was funded in 2011 and has proven to be one of the more popular projects in Kickstarter's history.
The dining area is a shout-out to the New York City diner where Kickstarter cofounders Perry Chen and Yancey Strickler first met.
YMusic, a collective of musicians who used Kickstarter funds to produce their debut album, prepared for their show in the theatre. The space is generally used for guest speakers and company-wide meetings.
Mike Perry used Kickstarter to fund his exhibition 'Wondering Around Wandering' in 2012. This painting, entitled 'This is as big or small as you want it to be,' was included in the exhibit.
