Kickstarter is reducing its workforce by 39% through layoffs and voluntary buyouts as crowdfunding projects plummet during the pandemic

Hollis Johnson Crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has laid off a significant part of its workforce due to COVID-19.

Kickstarter is reducing its workforce by around 39%, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

“Through a combination of voluntary buyouts and layoffs, we are reducing the number of roles at the company by 39%, across all levels and departments,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

CEO Aziz Hasan told employees in April that layoffs were likely as the crowdfunding website saw projects drop 35% from a year prior with “no clear sign of rebound,” according to The Verge.

Employees, who unionized in February, will receive several months’ pay and healthcare coverage as well as a chance to reclaim their job if Kickstarter brings it back within a year as part of an earlier severance deal reached with the union.

The company becomes the lastest venture-backed startup in recent weeks to announce sweeping layoffs.

In a notice filed with New York’s labour department last week, Kickstarter said it is laying off 25 employees in the state, effective May 15, citing “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.” However, the filing doesn’t include an international employee who was let go or staff who left voluntary as part of the buyouts, the spokesperson said.

“We are saying goodbye to colleagues and that is never easy. But we believe this agreement offers security to those we are letting go, and sets Kickstarter up to weather this crisis and continue to be the place where people bring their creative projects to life,” the spokesperson told Business Insider.

In April, CEO Aziz Hasan told employees in an internal memo that the crowdfunding platform had seen projects drop by 35% from the same time a year earlier and, despite having taken several cost-cutting measures already, that it was considering layoffs,The Verge reported.

As part of a deal reached earlier in May between Kickstarter’s union and the company, union members being let go will receive a severance package that includes: four months’ pay, four months of healthcare coverage for employees who make more than $US110,001 and six months for those making that amount or less, termination of their non-compete agreements, and a chance to reclaim their job (or a similar one) if Kickstarter brings it back within a year.

Non-union employees will receive “similar packages,” the spokesperson said.

Kickstarter employees in February became the first full-time tech workers to unionize as more across the industry look to organise, becoming members of the Office and Professional Employees International Union.

Kickstarter is the latest in a string of venture-backed startups to announce sweeping layoffs after seeing business slow due to the coronavirus pandemic. Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb have all cut significant amounts of their workforces in recent weeks.

