Here Are 10 Awesome iPhone Accessories You Can Fund On Kickstarter Right Now

infinite loopDon’t recognise this iPhone stand? That’s because it doesn’t exist yet.

Kickstarter is an exciting platform to help creative people get their ideas off the ground. They come up with an idea, ask people to donate money, and if enough money is donated, they make their ideas into reality.There’s a surprising number of cool iPhone accessories on Kickstarter waiting to be made.

We rounded up 10 of our favourites, so click through and take a look. If something catches your eye, think about donating.

eCargoNet: use your iPhone anywhere.

The Move: embed your iPhone into your clothing.

Jot: a capacitive touch stylus.

110 Stories: an augmented reality app that recreates the Twin Towers.

Smart Radiation Detector: it might just save your life.

DNA Case: one of the coolest cases we've seen.

iShuttr: the ultimate photography add-on for your iPhone.

FractionPro: take a picture of a maths problem and your iPhone solves it.

c/dock: a stylish home for your iPhone while you sleep.

Check out the c/dock here >

Infinite Loop: an incredibly versatile stand for your iDevice.

