Kickstarter Has Raised Over A Billion Dollars To Date

Fundraising platform Kickstarter has been in operation since April 2009, and today, just under five years later, it raised its one billionth dollar for users seeking money to bring everything from movies to comic books to consumer products to life.

Over half of this figure was raised in the last year alone.

The company has seen contributions from 224 individual countries from all seven continents. 5.7 million individual people have pledged to support a project — 15,932 of them backed more than 50 projects.

Kickstarter has wrapped all this data and more into a gorgeous web page you can find here, along with a chart for which day of the week people are most likely to back a Kickstarter project. (Hint: it’s Wednesday.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.