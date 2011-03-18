Kickstarter Raised $10 Million From Union Square, Others

Kickstarter, the popular New York startup that helps quirky design projects raise money, has raised $10 million in funding from a number of backers including Union Square Ventures, Betaworks and business angels. AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka has the story.



The startup has been quiet about the funding announcement. Kickstarter seems to be doing well, with the amounts raised on the site increasing ever faster. Kickstarter takes a commission, so it has a built-in business model. A big question is whether it can truly be a huge business: it seems to be focused on a niche of homebrew design. But then again that’s a pretty big niche: Etsy is niche, and yet it’s doing enough business that it’ll probably go public one day.

Update: Union Square’s Fred Wilson confirms the funding on the firm’s blog and adds that the funding is a year old but has been kept quiet.

