There's A Kickstarter For 'Bitcoin: The Movie'

A crop of Bitcoin enthusiasts has launched a Kickstarter campaign to create a film about the digital currency.



“Bitcoin: The Movie” will require a minimum of $100,000 to make (but they’ll amp up international coverage if donations reach $150-200,000).

“The fact that Bitcoin is relatively unknown can also act as the catalyst to making a good film,” would-be producer Andrew Wong writes. “A good Bitcoin documentary will play an important role in educating the public and helping them adopt to a new currency.”

The team is offering the usual Kickstarter swag for donations — Tshirt, posters, DVDs, private screenings, your name in the credits, etc.

Bitcoin reached highs north of $250 before a calamitous fall in April. This week it is trading at around $90.

Though it’s off its early July lows, the digital currency’s major problem has always been confidence. Presumably, a film would help elucidate Bitcoin’s benefits (and shortfalls) for a wider audience.

In a cruel twist, however, Kickstarter does not accept Bitcoin donations.

Watch the pitch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.