This Invention Will Totally Change The Way You Fill Water Balloons -- And It's Rocking Its Kickstarter Goal

Water balloons are guaranteed fun, but filling them up can be extremely time consuming, leaving you with little energy left in the event of a water fight.

To solve this truly important problem, Josh Malone, the founder of Tinnus Enterprises, has created a hose attachment called Bunch O Balloons, which lets you fill up 37 balloons at a time.

Malone turned to Kickstarter to raise $US10,000, and with 23 days to go, they are already at $US582,478.

The ingenious hose attachment can fill up to 100 water balloons in under a minute, according to the Kickstarter video. All you do is connect the attachment to a hose and turn on the water. Then you simply turn off the water and shake the balloons a bit to automatically tie them.

The Bunch O Balloons attachments are expected to start shipping out before the end of the summer, and you can pre-order them on the Kickstarter page.

A $US17 pledge will get you 1 package of Bunch O Balloons containing 100 water balloons, but due to the overwhelming response, these packages will only be shipped by September 2015. Earlier backers can expect to receive their order by the end of August.

You can watch the Kickstarter video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.