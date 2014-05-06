Here's What You Missed At Kickstarter's Huge Block Party

Megan Rose Dickey/Business InsiderFood, music and sunshine.
Kickstarter held a block party in front of its new office this past weekend, offering food, music and games to anyone who wanted to come by and check it out.
The block party celebrated the opening of its new office as well as the company’s fifth birthday.
A bunch of Kickstarter veterans were there to demonstrate their successfully funded projects. Kickstarter also opened up its office for tours.
On hand were projects like the 3Doodler, “the world’s first 3D printing pen,” and Oklahomo, a musical about a superhero, Jesus, and gay people.
Kickstarter's office was open for tours, but the real fun was happening outside on Kent Street between Franklin and West streets.
Kickstarter set up a bunch of booths to showcase some of the projects that had raised money on its platform.
Bender Bound was showing off their Booze Books, which raised $US19,000 in Kickstarter funds back in 2011.
This 'jousting' game got a lot of attention -- a group of people holding touch-sensitive devices about the size of microphones had to sneakily touch other players' devices to deactivate them. The last one standing was the winner.
This is Oklahomo, the enforcer of justice. He's a character in a musical about how 'Jesus loves homos, too.' The musical was, of course, funded by Kickstarter money.
