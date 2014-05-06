Here's What You Missed At Kickstarter's Huge Block Party

Kickstarter held a block party in front of its new office this past weekend, offering food, music and games to anyone who wanted to come by and check it out.

The block party celebrated the opening of its new office as well as the company’s fifth birthday.

A bunch of Kickstarter veterans were there to demonstrate their successfully funded projects. Kickstarter also opened up its office for tours.

On hand were projects like the 3Doodler, “the world’s first 3D printing pen,” and Oklahomo, a musical about a superhero, Jesus, and gay people.

