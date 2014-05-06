Here's What You Missed At Kickstarter's Huge Block Party

Dylan Love, Megan Rose Dickey, Madeline Stone
Kickstarter block partyMegan Rose Dickey/Business InsiderFood, music and sunshine.

Kickstarter held a block party in front of its new office this past weekend, offering food, music and games to anyone who wanted to come by and check it out.

The block party celebrated the opening of its new office as well as the company’s fifth birthday.

A bunch of Kickstarter veterans were there to demonstrate their successfully funded projects. Kickstarter also opened up its office for tours.

On hand were projects like the 3Doodler, “the world’s first 3D printing pen,” and Oklahomo, a musical about a superhero, Jesus, and gay people.

The block party drew people of all ages.

Kickstarter's office was open for tours, but the real fun was happening outside on Kent Street between Franklin and West streets.

The entire block was shut down, so no cars were allowed.

Kickstarter set up a bunch of booths to showcase some of the projects that had raised money on its platform.

All order of art and technology was on display -- here a woman teaches children about ceramics.

Bender Bound was showing off their Booze Books, which raised $US19,000 in Kickstarter funds back in 2011.

This 'jousting' game got a lot of attention -- a group of people holding touch-sensitive devices about the size of microphones had to sneakily touch other players' devices to deactivate them. The last one standing was the winner.

A seemingly impromptu brass band kept the crowd entertained.

We later learned that they were the Brooklyn-based PitchBlak Brass Band.

This booth demonstrated the 3Doodler, a 3D printing pen that lets you 'doodle' in three dimensions.

This is Oklahomo, the enforcer of justice. He's a character in a musical about how 'Jesus loves homos, too.' The musical was, of course, funded by Kickstarter money.

There was plenty of food to keep everyone full and in the block party mood.

Custom drinks from Brooklyn Soda Works drew long lines.

The Mamu Thai Noodle Truck was another popular choice.

Business Insider's Dylan Love and Jillian D'Onfro gave it a try.

Brooklyn Community Radio, also known as BBOX, was in charge of providing the jams.

It all took place just a couple blocks away from this gorgeous view of the Manhattan skyline.

