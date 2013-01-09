2.2 Million People Pledged $319 Million To Kickstarter Projects In 2012

Photo: Pebble, via Kickstarter
Kickstarter, the site that lets people crowdfund for their creative projects, has released its 2012 year in review.The numbers are impressive.
It raised $319 million from over 2 million donors, but that’s just scratches the surface on the data the company released.
Here are some of the highlights of Kickstarter’s year in review.
