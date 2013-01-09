2.2 Million People Pledged $319 Million To Kickstarter Projects In 2012

pebble kickstarter projectThe Pebble watch raised $10 million on Kickstarter

Photo: Pebble, via Kickstarter

Kickstarter, the site that lets people crowdfund for their creative projects, has released its 2012 year in review.The numbers are impressive.

It raised $319 million from over 2 million donors, but that’s just scratches the surface on the data the company released.

Here are some of the highlights of Kickstarter’s year in review.

Kickstarter had a busy 2012.

It successfully funded over 18,000 projects with $319 million.

90% of the countries in the world contributed to these projects.

And films funded through the site can go on to impressive places.

Dark Sky, our favourite weather app, was only possible because of Kickstarter.

Musician Amanda Palmer recorded an album with crowdfunded money and her album was met with success.

Here's a final overview of the stats.

But this is just a portion of its presentation.

Kickstarter wasn't the only company doing big things in 2012.

