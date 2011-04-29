Kickstarter Reveals Its Revenues

Photo: Kickstarter

In honour of Kickstarter’s second birthday, the crowd funding startup has decided to share a bunch of stats.Visitors to Kickstarter’s site have pledged $53 million for 20,371 projects. Of that, 7,496 projects were successfully funded, collecting $40 million.



Kickstarter takes a 5% cut off the money raised, which means its revenue to date is just $2 million.

However, as you can see in the chart, the growth in money pledged is going crazy, so sales should be getting much stronger this year.

Kickstarter provides a platform for people to get funding from friends, family, and strangers for projects their working on.

