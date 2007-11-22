KickApps Adds WordPress Support*

Another helpful feature from Midtown NY-based social-Web-software firm KickApps: The company has released a new plugin to make their products work better with popular blog publishing system WordPress. From the KickApps blog:
With the plugin, as members sign into your WordPress site, they’ll be auto-registered into your KickApps-powered community. That means they’ll automatically get a community profile based on their registered name and email, so they can start uploading and sharing media immediately, and you don’t have to worry about an initial data import.
Last month, KickApps announced a similar feature for Joomla, another open-source content management system. In August, KickApps raised $11 million.
