KickApps Adds WordPress Support*

Another helpful feature from Midtown NY-based social-Web-software firm KickApps: The company has released a new plugin to make their products work better with popular blog publishing system WordPress. From the KickApps blog:



With the plugin, as members sign into your WordPress site, they’ll be auto-registered into your KickApps-powered community. That means they’ll automatically get a community profile based on their registered name and email, so they can start uploading and sharing media immediately, and you don’t have to worry about an initial data import.