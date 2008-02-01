KickApps Refreshes Social Web Software

Dan Frommer

New features from NY’s KickApps, whose hosted software lets Web publishers add “social” features like member profiles, video sharing, etc., into their existing sites:

  • A new user interface so non-programmers can design/customise KickApps Web pages more easily.
  • An API developer kit so companies can write apps that hook into KickApps’ software.
  • A revamped back-end interface so publishers can more easily see what their users are doing — in real-time.

The company is also testing out a “widget studio” so non-programmers can make widgets and badges for their sites that users can paste on MySpace, blogs, etc. More on some of the new features at CenterNetworks and TechCrunch.

