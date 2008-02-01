KickApps Refreshes Social Web Software

New features from NY’s KickApps, whose hosted software lets Web publishers add “social” features like member profiles, video sharing, etc., into their existing sites:

A new user interface so non-programmers can design/customise KickApps Web pages more easily.

An API developer kit so companies can write apps that hook into KickApps’ software.

A revamped back-end interface so publishers can more easily see what their users are doing — in real-time.

The company is also testing out a “widget studio” so non-programmers can make widgets and badges for their sites that users can paste on MySpace, blogs, etc. More on some of the new features at CenterNetworks and TechCrunch.

