KickApps Raises $11 Million

Update: Midtown-based KickApps has raised $11 million in second-round funding from SoftBank Capital, Prism VentureWorks, and Spark Capital, CEO Alex Blum confirms on the company’s blog. (PEHub reported earlier that KickApps had raised $20 million and explains the goof-up today.) Last year, KickApps raised $6 million in its first round. The company helps Web site owners add “white-label” features such as social networking, video, widgets, and blogs to existing sites. Notable competitors include Marc Andreessen’s latest project, Ning. Last week, KickApps hired Michael Chin to run the company’s marketing strategy (via Web2NewYork). Chin previously headed up bizdev at PR firm Bite Communications.



