KickApps Goes Mobile, Links With VeriSign

KickApps, whose hosted Web services let companies add social networking and multimedia functions to their existing sites, says its sites can now handle mobile photo and video uploads. CenterNetworks’ Allen Stern offers more details. At least one customer is already doing something cool with it: Cleveland’s CBS affiliate is using the platform to run a citizen journalism site that now accounts for almost half the station’s unique visitors. Midtown-based KickApps also announced a partnership with VeriSign (VRSN), which will integrate KickApps’ platform into its social media infrastructure offerings and its content delivery network (CDN). Mobile Release, VeriSign Deal Release



