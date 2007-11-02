Kickapps Lands Phoenix Suns

NYC-based Kickapps will be powering the Phoenix Suns‘ social network, called Planet Orange, through its white label social networking platform. The Suns are one of the NBA’s most popular teams, but that has yet to translate to their network, which boasts about 1,800 users. The most popular user? Fourteen-year-old go13suns, whose profile generated 693 views so far.



