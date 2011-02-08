WATCH: 3-Year-Old Extraordinaire Conducts Beethoven's 5th Symphony

A complete sense of being fully alive. Showing your creativity. Being yourself. Having confidence. Feeling motivated. Getting challenged, but not too overwhelmed. Having a rich, intense sense of joy. Exuding enthusiasm. Believing and acting in a way that anything is possible.Trusting ourselves and our ability to learn. Trusted by others. Being courageous. Knowing (and loving) yourself in all its dualities.



This is how I define Kick-arse-Ness.

But since words can only do so much, here’s kick-arse-ness embodied by a 3-year-old conductor extraordinaire.



May you be kick-arse.

This post originally appeared at …Yes, And Know….

