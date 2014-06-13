Kia's World Cup Ad With Adriana Lima Is Tone Deaf On Every Level

Just in time for the World Cup kicking off, ad agency David&Goliath released a new Kia campaign that is equally offensive to men, women, and soccer fans in general.

The ads all feature the Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima wearing a revealing little black dress and black stilettos. In each commercial, Lima drives up in her white Kia Sorento to convince the non-soccer fans of the world that they should become diehard World Cup supporters.

In one of the ads Lima and her team of helpers show up to redecorate a man cave that has been decked out in all kinds of sports paraphernalia. They replace the baseball and football gear with soccer decorations and turn off a baseball game so the men can watch soccer instead.

Another version of the Kia campaign follows the supermodel to what looks like a high school football practice. Again she wears her tight black dresses, and once again the ad features a group of wide-eyed, drooling men who can’t even muster up a single word to say to the supermodel as she explains that where she comes from “futbol” means soccer.

Each spot ends with the line “For one month, let’s all be futbol fans.” It might as well say, no one really cares much for soccer at any other time, so we might as well hop on this bandwagon now. It’s targeted at men, obviously, on the assumption that the World Cup isn’t interesting enough on its own without Lima. And if you’re a female futbol fan, well … chances are if you aren’t on board with soccer and the World Cup at this point, you won’t be changing your mind anytime soon.

Here are all the ads:

