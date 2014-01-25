Kia Parodies A Memorable 'Matrix' Scene In Its New Super Bowl Teaser

Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus character behaves more like a dad than his futuristic Zen master role from “The Matrix” in Kia’s new Super Bowl ad teaser.

It’s a parody of the scene in which the film’s protagonist Neo learns that he was living in an artificial world. Within the white void of “The Construct,” Morpheus shows him the truth on an old-fashioned television.

In Kia’s teaser, a noticeably older Morpheus bangs on that same TV in an attempt to get clear reception of the Super Bowl:

The video confirms Fishburne’s earlier hint that the final ad would be a silly parody of the classic 1999 sci-fi film rather than a serious homage.

It also reveals that the commercial, produced by David&Goliath, will run during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2.

Kia will be promoting its new luxury sedan, the K900. The final ad will be a spoof of the “red pill/blue pill” scene from the first “Matrix,” in which Neo has a choice to open his mind to a new world. It’s a metaphor for what Kia, a company associated with affordability, is trying to do to consumers’ perception of the brand as it expands into the luxury market.

