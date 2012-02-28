Kia's New Flagship Sedan Sure Looks A Lot Like A BMW Copy

Kia has been making noise for a while about producing a rear wheel drive flagship sedan, much like sister company Hyundai has done with the Genesis and Equus.



Now, video has appeared on Carscoop of a totally undisguised prototype of the new car.

The Genesis-based car, dubbed the K9, looks quite nice. But it is also very familiar.

And that’s because the front and rear look a lot like a new BMW 5-Series. Kia has even stylised its new “tiger nose” grill to look exactly like BMW’s trademark kidney design.

They say “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” but they may ave gone too far this time.

See what other BMW design cues you can spy below (YouTube via Carscoop):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

