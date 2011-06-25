Kia's Latest Hip Ad Campaign Seems To Promote Pedophilia

Kia has a history of hip and edgy ads, from the giant hamsters to sock monkeys to Blake Griffin’s dunk.



Now they’ve got an ad for dual zone air conditioning that depicts a cartoonish school girl on one side and a pornographic school girl on the other. Copyranter, First Thoughts and others say this ad promotes pedophilia. At Cannes, however, the ad won a Silver Press Lion.

What do you think?

