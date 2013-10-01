Kia Will Sponsor The Very First YouTube Music Awards [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

YouTube will hold its own music video awards November 3. The YouTube Music Awards will take place in New York City with Kia signed on as an exclusive sponsor.

PepsiCo is rolling out an expanded lineup of its Aquafina FlavorSplash flavored water to reach more teen customers. The new flavours will include sparkling water.

Adweek looks into whether social media pressure will cause the Washington Redskins to change their name to something that isn’t a racial slur.

Lowe Campbell Ewald has made staff cuts, AgencySpy reports.

The National Advertising Division said a series of sponsored posts produced by Mashable met its native advertising guidelines. The posts were sponsored by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor chip and prompted a review when Mashable took down a “sponsored by” label from posts midway through the series.

Berlin Cameron United promoted Roald van Wyk to executive creative director. The move will allow chairman Ewen Cameron more time to focus on growing the firm’s business.

IPG Mediabrands and TubeMogul announced a global partnership that will integrate TubeMogul’s programmatic video advertising technology with IPG Mediabrands’ proprietary data to allow clients access higher-quality, better-targeted digital video ads.

Digiday examines the flaws in Twitter’s pitch for television advertising dollars.

