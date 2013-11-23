Kia Will Advertise This New Luxury Car In The Super Bowl

After running two spots at last year’s big game, Korean automaker Kia Motors will return to the Super Bowl to promote its new luxury sedan, the K900.

At an entry price of $US50,000, the rear-wheel drive K900 will be the most expensive Kia vehicle yet, and a strong move upmarket from the a line usually associated with affordability.

Here’s what the new car will look like:

Last year, Kia highlighted the technology in its compact Forte with a memorable, if strange, ad featuring a robot woman and promoted the mid-size Sorento SUV with a clever spot featuring an alternative take on how to handle children’s age-old inquiries about where babies come from.

