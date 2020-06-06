2021 Kia Seltos Rapid Review: Kia's newest $28,000 compact SUV has great styling, but misses the mark in the details

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

The average person reads about 300 words per minute, or so we hear. So if you’re looking to research a new car in a hurry, look no further than this 300-word review of the 2021 Kia Seltos.

Photos feature the Seltos SX Turbo trim, which has a base price of $US27,890. Optional features brought this example up to $US29,485.

The 2021 Kia Seltos is Kia’s newest compact SUV, featuring a $US21,990 starting price and two engine options. It comes with standard all-wheel drive on all but one trim: the S.

The front-wheel-drive S trades AWD for a driver-assistance suite, while the other base trim, the LX, forgoes the suite for AWD – hence their equal $US21,990 price. In colder climates, harsher terrain, and inclement weather, AWD is often preferred.

Alanis King Trim levels for the 2021 Kia Seltos.

The Seltos has great styling, and its bright-yellow paint option can even be had as an option on the base S trim. The Seltos’ safety systems are helpful without being intrusive or annoying, it mitigates road noise well, and on the turbocharged variants, it’s enjoyable to drive. Power and throttle aren’t dull, and it has a heavy, sturdy steering wheel – not one that feels light or detached.

While the Seltos looks good overall, a closer inspection of some features – like the mesh grating and fake exhausts on the back, and the silver trim on the front – will make you realise they look a little cheap. One interior option on Seltos also features an abundance of sleek, glossy black accents, but they don’t stay sleek. A couple of drives in the car and the grime will pile up, requiring either a lot of cleaning or a lot of unwelcome reminders of your grossness.

In pricing and features, the Seltos is in line with its competition.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos versus three of its competitors. Warranty information shows limited warranties, not powertrain warranties. Fuel economy for the AWD Hyundai Kona can be found at fueleconomy.gov. (Right click to enlarge in a new tab.)

As of this writing, the Seltos hasn’t been tested for crashworthiness or safety features in the US.

Problem areas to look for on modern cars, via the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, include passenger-side crash testing and headlight quality. Headlight quality often varies by trim, so pay close attention.

The vehicle featured in these photos is an SX Turbo with a sticker of $US29,485. Scroll for more photos, or click here for the full review.

