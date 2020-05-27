REVIEW: The Kia Seltos is a $29,000 SUV that looks and feels too fancy for its own price tag — until you start noticing the details

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

The 2021 Kia Seltos is a brand-new addition to the company’s US lineup, adding yet another choice for buyers in the crowded but incredibly popular crossover-SUV market segment.

The Seltos starts at $US21,990 and has five trim levels, with the most expensive one starting at $US27,890. Standard all-wheel drive can be had on the cheapest version of the car.

A 146-horsepower engine powers the bottom three Seltos trims, while a 175-horsepower turbocharged option comes standard on the top two, the cheaper of which starts at $US25,490.

The Seltos looks great, and is great to drive. Where it falls short is in the cheaper-looking styling details, and in trying to keep the glossy black interior clean – something you shouldn’t wish on your worst enemy.

When the 2021 Kia Seltos first arrived at my place for a test run, my first thought was: “Oh! That thing is bright.” I mean, I’d seen photos of the Seltos, and I knew it was going to be bright when I saw the colour listed as “Starbright Yellow.” But this thing was bright bright – the kind of bright you can’t prepare your eyes or your mind for.

Not long after, though, the thought pattern shifted. The Seltos no longer just looked bright. It looked good – like, really good.

And that’s the Seltos’ secret: For a $US29,000 SUV with a Kia badge on the front of it, it’s a stunner in far more ways than its reasonable price tag should ever allow. Where that reasonable price tag starts to show itself is in the details.

The 2021 Kia Seltos: A budget SUV without the budget looks

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

The 2021 Kia Seltos is one of the many new kids on the crossover-SUV market, which is awash with choices due to the fact that the segment is dominating US sales. Automakers continue to pump out bigger, boxier vehicles like the Seltos, while their sales triumph suffocates the small-car market.

Kia announced the Seltos in late 2019 as a 2021 model year, framing it as a “rugged” and “adventure ready” crossover – a popular tagline these days.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

In the Kia lineup, the Seltos slots as the second-cheapest crossover or SUV by starting price. Its $US21,990 base model will cost you $US4,500 more than the cheapest 2020 Kia Soul, which starts at $US17,490.

The good thing about the Seltos? While its overall aim is to take a chunk out of that popular, play-it-safe crossover-SUV market, it isn’t all about trying to fit in. That bright-yellow paint colour can even be had on its cheapest of models, the $US21,990 S trim.

Details and safety ratings: An entry-level SUV with high-level offerings

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

The Seltos comes in five trims and two engine options, starting with the $US21,990 LX trim.

The cheaper versions of the Seltos come with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that makes 146 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, while the more expensive ones, starting with the $US25,490 S Turbo, get a 1.6-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 175 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

Alanis King Trim levels for the 2021 Kia Seltos. (Right click to enlarge in a new tab.)

Those two engine options each have their own transmission, with Kia pairing the base 146-horsepower engine with a continuously variable transmission and the 175-horsepower version with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The latter is, of course, the much preferred option.

This particular loaner car was an SX Turbo with 175 horsepower and the DCT. Its final sticker price came out to be $US29,485 – that’s including $US1,120 in handling fees, which can always be negotiated.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

What’s interesting about Seltos is that all-wheel drive can be had on the cheapest of its offerings, but with a trade-off. The base LX and S trims both start at $US21,990, with the LX trim being AWD and the S being front-wheel drive. All of the higher trims have standard AWD.

AWD is often a $US2,000 package on cars, including many of the Seltos’ competitors. But with the Seltos, it’s integrated right into one of the base models.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

The reason those two trims are the same price, though, is because Kia is giving buyers a choice: AWD capabilities for harsher terrain and snowier climates with the LX trim, or Kia’s driver-assistance safety suite, which comes standard on the FWD S trim.

The suite includes things like a driver-attention warning, high-beam assist, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and lane-following assist.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

That means when you choose between the LX and the S, you’re choosing which you’d prefer to handle yourself: paying close attention to the cars around you or handling inclement road conditions. Either way, you’re going to leave some part of the driving up to your own capabilities.

In terms of crashworthiness and safety features, the 2021 Seltos hasn’t yet been rated by the International Institute for Highway Safety or the US Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It’s also a brand-new model for Kia, so there aren’t any prior crash or safety ratings to base its potential on.

What stands out: Styling that will make you feel fancy, safety tech that won’t bug you endlessly

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

The Seltos, upon first impression, feels a lot more expensive than it is. Its seat pattern is detailed but tasteful and it has a power driver’s seat, its interior accents don’t look cheap, it has mood lighting in the SX Turbo trim, and it comes with the option for a gold paint job so eye-scorching that no photo could ever do it justice.

The ride adds to that feeling. Unlike a lot of start-stop systems built to cut the engine off when the car isn’t moving – such as when it’s at a stop light – and start it back up when it’s time to go again, the Seltos’ start-stop system is almost unnoticeable. It’s there, of course, and you can feel it, but it’s more like a tiny bubble of air in your throat than a full-on hiccup.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

When floored, the 175-horsepower Seltos feels like it has more power than it does, especially for an SUV with such a large stance. There’s a gap between flooring the gas and the Seltos actually picking up, and then another gap for turbo lag – the phenomenon caused when an engine is waiting for boost to build up.

(Turbochargers have lag while superchargers have immediate boost, because a turbo works off of heat energy while a supercharger works off of immediately available mechanical energy.)

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

But once you get through the lags, the front end of the Seltos will rear up and get going. Its steering is just heavy enough, preventing the Seltos from having that hollow feeling too many modern commuter vehicles have.

The Seltos’ suspension mitigates road bumps and other uneven surfaces but doesn’t get rid of them, and its ride is decently quiet on the highway. There’s a hint of wind noise, but it doesn’t feel like the car is hurtling through it like a rough patch of ocean – it’s more just a sense that the car is moving, and that the cabin isn’t completely insulated from the outside world.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

Lane-keep assist on the Seltos isn’t intrusive, but it is sensitive. The system will give you a noticeable tug back in line, and as the driver, it feels like it will try to correct you before you think you need it.

The tech features on the Seltos also feel upscale for a $US29,000 SUV. Its backup camera allows the driver to choose one of two different angles: a typical back-out view or a trailer-hitch view. The sound system automatically lowers speaker volume to a whisper when the car is in reverse, saving you the extra arm movement to turn down the radio and focus on not backing into someone or something.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

The Seltos’ other safety systems aren’t bothersome, with the blind-spot monitor warning drivers with dull dings rather than an uncoordinated symphony of beeping. Far too many vehicles come with a safety system so annoying that you’d often rather just turn it off, but the Seltos’ system is livable.

There’s also a rear-seat alert that comes on when there’s either weight on a back seat or the centre armrest is down, reminding the people up front not to forget any children, pets, or other occupants in the vehicle when they leave.

What falls short: Cheap-looking trim pieces, an interior that can’t stay clean

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

The Seltos, despite looking more expensive than it is on the surface, starts to show its price in the details.

The lower rear of the car is adorned with what looks to be a sporty, meshy grate and dual geometric exhausts. Step a little closer, though, and it’s all a facade. The real, singular exhaust pipe is underneath the two imposters, and the “mesh,” just like the fake pipes, is actually a pattern on a black panel.

The silvery diamond-pattern trim on the front of the car is similarly disappointing. From a distance, it looks like a quirky, expensive touch. Up close, it gives off more of a plastic vibe.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

Adjustments to the steering wheel are manual, and the Seltos wouldn’t allow a location to be put in the navigation while moving or at a stoplight, even if those inputs were from a passenger. It did, however, permit picking from popular nearby locations like gas stations while moving and at a stop – an odd discrepancy.

The “sport” and “normal” driving modes don’t feel too different, and even in normal mode, the Seltos will wait until about 6,000 rpm to upshift if floored. Its redline, 6,500 rpm, isn’t far after.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

Storage space and the back seat fill up quickly in the Seltos, and stuff that’s in the back seems to echo forward if it moves – a good excuse to secure things even on a short trip across town, because all of the loud shuffling will leave you wondering what broke back there.

The biggest thing the Seltos has going against it, though, has little to do with the car itself. It’s more about what the car is made of.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

While the Seltos looks sleek on the surface, it’s not the kind of sleekness that stays around. It takes maintenance, in the form of a whole lot of cleaning, to keep the abundance of glossy black surfaces inside looking as nice and glossy as they did in the showroom.

That’s not just from your nasty fingers, either. The glossy material is so prevalent in the car that everything – dust, droplets, random flakes of stuff you definitely don’t want brought to your attention, let alone anyone else’s – builds up over the course of just a few days, caking those pieces into a collection of all of the nasty stuff you’d rather not remember exists.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

But all of that stuff does exist, and in the Seltos, it’s super noticeable – especially in the sun. Its inability to stay clean for more than a few trips distracts from how nice the car looks underneath all of that crust, and serves as a constant reminder that life is, indeed, gross.

So, if the Seltos is the car for you, do your future self a favour and choose a model with grey interior accents instead of black. Maybe they will fare a bit better.

How the Seltos compares to its competitors: Similar prices, similar capabilities

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos (top left), 2020 Hyundai Kona (top right), 2020 Mazda CX-30 (bottom left), and 2019 Subaru Crosstrek (bottom right).

Because crossovers and SUVs are so popular in the US right now, the Seltos lives in a packed segment of the market. Thus, we’ve only picked out a few of its competitors for comparison here.

Some of the Seltos’ competition includes the related Kona at Kia’s sister brand, Hyundai, along with the Mazda CX-30 and Subaru Crosstrek. All four vehicles start in the $US20,000 to $US22,000 range and reach toward the $US30,000s, but there are some important differences between each.

Alanis King Fuel efficiency for the various AWD Kona versions can be found through fueleconomy.gov. (Right click to enlarge in a new tab.)

The bottom trims of the Seltos and Crosstrek, for example, can be had with standard all-wheel drive – a drive layout far better suited for driving in inclement conditions. Front-wheel drive is standard on the Kona and CX-30, but AWD can be had for an extra $US1,400 on both the base-model Kona and the base CX-30.

With AWD, the cheapest of the four would be a $US21,500 Kona, while the most expensive would be a $US23,300 CX-30. That only accounts for AWD capability, though – not various extra features included in the base AWD model depending on its price.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

While the Seltos hasn’t been crash rated yet, all three competitors listed here got the highest crashworthiness ratings from the IIHS.

Their headlights were a different story, though. Each had headlights on certain trims that received the IIHS’ lowest rating, “poor,” as well as its highest, “good.” Given that headlights are still a major issue for many automakers, the ratings for the Seltos will be some to watch for when they do come out.

Our impressions: A moderately priced crossover for those who want to feel more upscale

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

The Seltos is a good car, both in terms of its looks and its driving capabilities. It has enough power to not feel like a total drag of a commuter car to drive, and its styling gives off the vibe that it came with a higher sticker price than it actually did.

Where the Seltos lacks is in the details. Some look much cheaper up close than they do far away, and other elements, like the gloss-filled interior, feel like they weren’t meant to survive staying sleek in the real world – only in the showroom, where sales commissions can serve as motivation for dousing the car in Windex every other day.

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

Sure, that motivation might even exist for a buyer at first, because it’s human nature to want to keep stuff nice when it’s new. But that eventually fades for most, and the glossy black interior – should that be the colour combination you choose – won’t be forgiving when it does.

But the Seltos is a good SUV, and it looks good, too. You just have to avoid looking too closely.

♦♦♦

Alanis King The 2021 Kia Seltos.

The gist: Enjoyable and stylish, but only if you want to spend a lot of time cleaning

Pros: The Seltos has great overall styling, and that’s all most people will notice. Its driver-assistance and safety systems are helpful without being intrusive or annoying, it mitigates road noise well, and the SUV doesn’t feel dull like some commuter vehicles can – its power and throttle are decent, and its wheel is heavy rather than light and disconnected from the outside world.

Cons: While the overall styling of the Seltos is good, taking a closer look at certain features will leave you feeling like they could have been a little less cheap looking. Inside, its abundance of sleek, glossy black accents on many of the interior colour combinations doesn’t stay sleek or glossy for long – the accents get so dirty that you’ll wonder how a mere human possibly tracked so much grime in there. (Hint: It’s because we’re all gross.)

What you should know before you head to the dealership: The Seltos has yet to be rated for crashworthiness or other safety features, so going to the dealership now means that you won’t know how it scored. Modern cars usually fare decently in most areas of crash testing, but the big problem areas to look for across the industry are passenger-side crash testing and headlight quality. Those are places where IIHS has more recently added tests, and many automakers haven’t caught up with the new criteria.

