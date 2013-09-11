We Really Hope Kia Brings This 'Impish' Concept Car To Life

Kia The Kia Niro is on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show this week.

The

Frankfurt Motor Show— the world’s biggest car expo — is in full swing this week, and Kia is among the automakers revealing their latest wares.

Along with the all-new version of the Soul, Kia has brought along a much more exciting concept, dubbed the Niro.

The Korean automaker calls the “playful but gutsy, sturdy yet impish” car a “hero for the city.”

To cut through the marketing speak, it’s a concept made to test European taste for a new B-Segment competitor.

The B-Segment, also dubbed Supermini, is made up of small, usually hatchback, cars, often with more fun and unusual styling than the typical sedan. It’s a big deal in Europe, and steadily becoming more important in the US.

If a more staid version of the Niro does make it into production, it could well jump to American shores, to compete with more established B-Segment entries like the Ford Fiesta and Nissan Juke.

We like what we see so far. Here’s hoping it makes it into production (after a few changes).

