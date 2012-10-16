This Awesome Batman-Inspired Kia Has Bat Signal Headlights

Photo: Kia

If Batman ever decided to step away from his atrocious and beastly black ride and chose to drive a Kia instead, this is probably the car you’d sport the vigilante in.As part of DC Entertainment’s “We Can Be Heroes” campaign, Kia developed this Batman-inspired Optima SX with artist Jim Lee and Rides magazine lending a hand.



To make its debut in the New York’s Time Warner centre this week, the car includes a flattering bodykit, 20-inch wheels, a matte and piano black paintjob, a yellow underglow, a Batwing-shaped grille and HID headlights etched with the Bat-Signal.

With lots of black leather packing the interiors, the car also includes a Batsuit and cowl in the trunk, just in case Batman requires a change of clothes.

SEE MORE: The Amazing 70-Year Evolution Of The Batmobile

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.