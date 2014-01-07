Kia Motors Australia Has A New CEO To Lead Its Drive For More Market Share

Kia Motors Australia has a new president and CEO, with former Hyundai executive Sang-Hyun Cho stepping up to manage the 100-person operation this week.

Cho, 50, replaces Charlie Chong Woo Kim, who has led the sales-focussed operation since 2011 and is moving to lead Kia’s export planning team in Seoul.

Kia Motors Australia turned over $783.5 million in 2012, posting an after-tax profit of $56 million – up from $30.9 million the previous year.

The Korean car maker had a 2.8% share of the Australian market after selling 30,758 vehicles in 2012. The company is targeting a 5% market share as the fortunes of Australian car makers fall.

“Kia Motors in Australia has displayed significant growth over the last few years and I am excited, honoured and very pleased that the opportunity to continue and expand on this growth has been given to me,” Cho said this week.

“There are significant challenges facing our industry, but with those challenges come opportunity and I am looking forward to working with the KMAu team in a market as vibrant and challenging as this one.”

Kia vehicles are manufactured in South Korea, Malaysia, Slovakia, China, Vietnam, USA and Russia.

